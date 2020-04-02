Industry

Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW), The Stars Group Inc. (TSG)

By Sue Brooks

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) shares are -53.68% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.54% or -$0.12 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +31.43% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -65.34% down YTD and -53.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -26.98% and -48.49% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.60. The forecasts give the Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock a price target range of $17.84 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.97. The two limits represent an upside potential of 74.22% or 22.95%.

The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG), on the other hand, is trading around $20.07 with a market cap of $5.78B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $27.78 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Stars Group Inc. (TSG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TSG’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $405.59 million. This represented a 41.04% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $687.96 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.28 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.10 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $11.28 billion from $10.99 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $109.02 million while total current assets were at $977.64 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $670.63 million, significantly higher than the $559.84 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $643.11 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.64% with a share float percentage of 207.22M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Stars Group Inc. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Industry

This Could Be A Brutal Week For Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF), Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

Andrew Francis - 0
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) shares are -40.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.20% or $0.88 higher in the latest...
Read more
Industry

Heat Check: SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Vs. Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL)

Richard Addington - 0
SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) shares are -32.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.13% or $0.63 higher in the latest...
Read more
Industry

Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: News Corporation (NWSA), Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Sue Brooks - 0
News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) shares are -42.01% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.09% or -$0.44 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

Read More

Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – EOG Resources Inc. (EOG), Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)

Markets Andrew Francis - 0
EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) shares are -64.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.66% or -$1.13 lower in the latest...
Read more

The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Amgen Inc. (AMGN), GameStop Corp. (GME)

News Sue Brooks - 0
Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) shares are -21.73% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.64% or -$13.42 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

Recent

Why should you buy stock in Fox Corporation (FOX)?

Industry Andrew Francis - 0
Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) is -10.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.61 and a high of...
Read more

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) And Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) Among Headliners

Markets Sue Brooks - 0
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) shares are -46.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -21.64% or -$2.17 lower in the...
Read more

A peek at American States Water Company (AWR): Who has invested in It?

News Winifred Gerald - 0
American States Water Company (NYSE: AWR) is 5.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.51 and a...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us