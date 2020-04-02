Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW), The Stars Group Inc. (TSG)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) shares are -53.68% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.54% or -$0.12 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +31.43% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -65.34% down YTD and -53.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -26.98% and -48.49% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.60. The forecasts give the Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock a price target range of $17.84 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.97. The two limits represent an upside potential of 74.22% or 22.95%.

The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG), on the other hand, is trading around $20.07 with a market cap of $5.78B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $27.78 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Stars Group Inc. (TSG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TSG’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $405.59 million. This represented a 41.04% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $687.96 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.28 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.10 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $11.28 billion from $10.99 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $109.02 million while total current assets were at $977.64 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $670.63 million, significantly higher than the $559.84 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $643.11 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.64% with a share float percentage of 207.22M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Stars Group Inc. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company.