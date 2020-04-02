Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – WPX Energy Inc. (WPX), The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)

WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE: WPX) shares are -79.99% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.84% or -$0.3 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -79.99% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.41% and -67.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 17, 2020, Raymond James recommended the WPX stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Resumed the stock as a Outperform on March 19, 2020. 32 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the WPX stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 32 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 26 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.75 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.52. The forecasts give the WPX Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $31.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 91.13% or 21.43%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -23.10% in the current quarter to $0.08, up from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.39, up 30.00% from $0.33 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.38 and $0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 31 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 35 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,971,919 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 540,991. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,786,940 and 433,481 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gaspar Clay M, a President and COO at the company, bought 25,000 shares worth $95250.0 at $3.81 per share on Mar 10. The Director had earlier bought another 35,000 WPX shares valued at $117950.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $3.37 per share. Lubel Kimberly S (Director) bought 2,500 shares at $3.88 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $9709.0 while Lubel Kimberly S, (Director) bought 2,500 shares on Mar 06 for $17413.0 with each share fetching $6.97.

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX), on the other hand, is trading around $40.80 with a market cap of $48.63B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $56.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.79 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at The Blackstone Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 1,615,683 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,525,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.55M shares after the latest sales, with 2.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.50% with a share float percentage of 1.14B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Blackstone Group Inc. having a total of 1,195 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.65 million shares worth more than $2.11 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 33.01 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.85 billion and represent 4.90% of shares outstanding.