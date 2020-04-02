Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET)?

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) is -27.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.93 and a high of $78.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The SFET stock was last observed hovering at around $1.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52%.

Currently trading at $2.18, the stock is 46.39% and 12.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 30.67 million and changing 31.33% at the moment leaves the stock -81.73% off its SMA200. SFET registered -96.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7220 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.6359.

The stock witnessed a 35.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.93%, and is 46.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 53.79% over the week and 46.97% over the month.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) has around 33 employees, a market worth around $3.08M and $2.63M in sales. and $2.63M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 133.96% and -97.21% from its 52-week high.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET), with 3.71k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.29% while institutional investors hold 3.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.41M, and float is at 0.29M with Short Float at 11.05%. Institutions hold 3.63% of the Float.