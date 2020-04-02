Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC)?

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is -45.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.41 and a high of $161.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The PNC stock was last observed hovering at around $95.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.37% off its average median price target of $155.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.74% off the consensus price target high of $181.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 14.36% higher than the price target low of $102.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $87.35, the stock is -12.33% and -32.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.02 million and changing -8.74% at the moment leaves the stock -37.51% off its SMA200. PNC registered -31.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $119.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $142.21.

The stock witnessed a -30.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.28%, and is -5.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.95% over the week and 9.02% over the month.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) has around 50017 employees, a market worth around $38.49B and $13.75B in sales. and $13.75B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.66 and Fwd P/E is 7.44. Profit margin for the company is 37.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.00% and -46.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.52 with sales reaching $4.39B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.80% in year-over-year returns.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Top Institutional Holders

1,702 institutions hold shares in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC), with 956.06k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.22% while institutional investors hold 85.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 440.67M, and float is at 427.77M with Short Float at 1.17%. Institutions hold 84.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.45 million shares valued at $5.34 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.80% of the PNC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 27.11 million shares valued at $4.33 billion to account for 6.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 22.92 million shares representing 5.35% and valued at over $3.66 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 4.69% of the shares totaling 20.09 million with a market value of $3.21 billion.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Insider Activity

A total of 154 insider transactions have happened at The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 78 and purchases happening 76 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Feldstein Andrew T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Feldstein Andrew T bought 15,790 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $94.92 per share for a total of $1.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41692.0 shares.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Feldstein Andrew T (Director) bought a total of 10,535 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $94.92 per share for $999982.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53158.0 shares of the PNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Medler Linda R (Director) acquired 50 shares at an average price of $101.65 for $5083.0. The insider now directly holds 60 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC).

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is trading -44.07% down over the past 12 months. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -44.89% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.61% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.51.