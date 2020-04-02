Finance

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) dip is a big Buy opportunity

By Richard Addington

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) is -51.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.13 and a high of $22.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The AVYA stock was last observed hovering at around $8.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.5% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.05% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 17.63% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.59, the stock is -28.78% and -43.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.71 million and changing -18.54% at the moment leaves the stock -44.94% off its SMA200. AVYA registered -61.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -35.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.95.

The stock witnessed a -50.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.19%, and is -25.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.64% over the week and 16.38% over the month.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) has around 7900 employees, a market worth around $623.08M and $2.86B in sales. and $2.86B in sales Fwd P/E is 1.67. Profit margin for the company is -25.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.50% and -70.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.70%).

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.58 with sales reaching $630.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.20% year-over-year.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) Top Institutional Holders

276 institutions hold shares in Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA), with 1.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.42% while institutional investors hold 125.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 94.55M, and float is at 91.66M with Short Float at 24.07%. Institutions hold 123.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.87 million shares valued at $146.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.82% of the AVYA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 9.4 million shares valued at $126.91 million to account for 8.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.09 million shares representing 7.31% and valued at over $109.26 million, while Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. holds 4.30% of the shares totaling 4.76 million with a market value of $64.25 million.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McGrath Kieran J, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that McGrath Kieran J bought 28,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $8.72 per share for a total of $250207.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 329931.0 shares.

Avaya Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Shah Shefali A (EVP, CAO and General Counsel) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $9.14 per share for $91350.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 146881.0 shares of the AVYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Bartolo Anthony (EVP, Chief Product Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $12.88 for $128800.0. The insider now directly holds 185,746 shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA).

