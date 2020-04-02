Barclays PLC (BCS) And Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Among Headliners

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) shares are -57.46% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.60% or -$0.48 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -57.46% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.52% and -43.12% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 11, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the BCS stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Societe Generale had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 03, 2020. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.60. The forecasts give the Barclays PLC stock a price target range of $12.28 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.02. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.02% or -0.75%.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI), on the other hand, is trading around $46.02 with a market cap of $6.20B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $72.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.08% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.55 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at Darden Restaurants Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 5,248 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,372 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 310.53k shares after the latest sales, with 1.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.10% with a share float percentage of 121.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Darden Restaurants Inc. having a total of 1,029 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.29 million shares worth more than $1.56 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 13.82 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.51 billion and represent 11.37% of shares outstanding.