Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Vs. Enservco Corporation (ENSV): Which Is Riskier?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) shares are -40.29% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.72% or -$0.77 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -40.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.32% and -51.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the BE stock is a Sector Weight, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on February 20, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the BE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.46 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.08. The forecasts give the Bloom Energy Corporation stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 77.7% or 25.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2,900.00% in the current quarter to -$0.37, down from the -$0.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.55, up 10.60% from -$1.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.31 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.06 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 84 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 50 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 16,284,580 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 14,087,649. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 427,237 and 263,732 in purchases and sales respectively.

PILLAI HARI, a EVP of CIG at the company, sold 10,383 shares worth $150554.0 at $14.50 per share on Feb 20. The EVP of Engineering and CTO had earlier sold another 7,106 BE shares valued at $93609.0 on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $13.17 per share. Venkataraman Swaminathan (EVP of Engineering and CTO) sold 6,156 shares at $11.46 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $70550.0 while SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE, (EVP, GC & Secretary) sold 3,146 shares on Feb 18 for $36092.0 with each share fetching $11.47.

Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV), on the other hand, is trading around $0.11 with a market cap of $4.86M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Enservco Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.01M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 16.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.20% with a share float percentage of 45.45M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enservco Corporation having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company.