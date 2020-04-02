British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) up -15.35% since start of the year

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) is -17.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.32 and a high of $45.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The BTI stock was last observed hovering at around $34.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88%.

Currently trading at $35.07, the stock is 1.41% and -11.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.77 million and changing 2.57% at the moment leaves the stock -8.15% off its SMA200. BTI registered -15.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.97.

The stock witnessed a -11.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.40%, and is 12.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.26% over the week and 5.50% over the month.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) has around 56710 employees, a market worth around $80.87B and $31.57B in sales. and $31.57B in sales Current P/E ratio is 11.68 and Fwd P/E is 8.29. Profit margin for the company is 22.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.37% and -23.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Analyst Forecasts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.40% this year.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Top Institutional Holders

549 institutions hold shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), with 45.71k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 5.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.31B, and float is at 2.21B with Short Float at 0.12%. Institutions hold 5.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 23.8 million shares valued at $1.01 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.26% of the BTI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 11.5 million shares valued at $488.28 million to account for 4.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Orbis Allan Gray Ltd which holds 10.79 million shares representing 4.20% and valued at over $458.33 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc holds 1.69% of the shares totaling 4.34 million with a market value of $184.48 million.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is trading -19.19% down over the past 12 months. Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) is -7.67% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.98% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.89.