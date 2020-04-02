Cameco Corporation (CCJ) And Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Among Headliners

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) shares are -12.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.44% or $0.11 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -12.92% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 20.53% and -10.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 28, 2018, Scotia Howard Weil recommended the CCJ stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, TD Securities had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on May 02, 2019. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the CCJ stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.75 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.86. The forecasts give the Cameco Corporation stock a price target range of $12.38 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.22. The two limits represent an upside potential of 37.4% or -7.34%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 28.60% in the current quarter to -$0.01, up from the -$0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.18, down -11.80% from $0.12 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.02 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.44 for the next year.

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH), on the other hand, is trading around $47.71 with a market cap of $14.24B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $57.79 and spell out a more modest performance – a 17.44% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at Cardinal Health Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 39,978 shares. Insider sales totaled 17,056 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 463.94k shares after the latest sales, with 9.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.60% with a share float percentage of 291.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cardinal Health Inc. having a total of 1,024 institutions that hold shares in the company.