Check out this: Dropbox Inc. (DBX) is on the verge of a huge rally

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is -0.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.55 and a high of $26.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The DBX stock was last observed hovering at around $18.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22%.

Currently trading at $17.88, the stock is 0.49% and -1.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.09 million and changing -1.22% at the moment leaves the stock -9.27% off its SMA200. DBX registered -19.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.67.

The stock witnessed a -7.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.17%, and is -2.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.70% over the week and 8.42% over the month.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has around 2801 employees, a market worth around $7.98B and $1.66B in sales. and $1.66B in sales Fwd P/E is 20.48. Profit margin for the company is -3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.89% and -31.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.90%).

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dropbox Inc. (DBX) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dropbox Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $452.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.50% in year-over-year returns.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Top Institutional Holders

460 institutions hold shares in Dropbox Inc. (DBX), with 19.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.01% while institutional investors hold 77.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 446.46M, and float is at 250.25M. Institutions hold 74.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.77 million shares valued at $371.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.04% of the DBX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 17.6 million shares valued at $315.21 million to account for 6.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 16.99 million shares representing 6.58% and valued at over $304.38 million, while FMR, LLC holds 3.47% of the shares totaling 8.96 million with a market value of $160.42 million.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Dropbox Inc. (DBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Regan Timothy, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Regan Timothy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $36000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98532.0 shares.

Dropbox Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Ferdowsi Arash (10% Owner) sold a total of 19,360 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $17.06 per share for $330231.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the DBX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Ferdowsi Arash (Co-Founder) disposed off 39,521 shares at an average price of $17.03 for $673232.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Dropbox Inc. (DBX).