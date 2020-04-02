China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) turns bearish with loss of -0.1 points

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) is -44.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $7.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The SXTC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $0.46, the stock is -32.91% and -46.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.67 million and changing -18.09% at the moment leaves the stock -70.52% off its SMA200. SXTC registered -92.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7915 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9811.

The stock witnessed a -55.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.05%, and is -22.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.46% over the week and 19.38% over the month.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) has around 96 employees, a market worth around $11.97M and $7.00M in sales. and $7.00M in sales Current P/E ratio is 6.12. Profit margin for the company is 22.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -8.28% and -93.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 49.70% this year.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC), with 13.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 51.21% while institutional investors hold 31.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.09M, and float is at 13.53M with Short Float at 3.87%. Institutions hold 15.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with over 2.0 million shares valued at $1.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.21% of the SXTC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 178601.0 shares valued at $146452.0 to account for 0.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BEAM Asset Management, LLC which holds 13000.0 shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $10660.0, while Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 9071.0 with a market value of $7438.0.