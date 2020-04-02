Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) makes 70.83% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) is -19.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $1.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The CTXR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 79.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.82, the stock is 49.09% and -0.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.46 million and changing 36.64% at the moment leaves the stock -2.24% off its SMA200. CTXR registered -37.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6823 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7248.

The stock witnessed a 19.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.61%, and is 70.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.18% over the week and 17.32% over the month.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $22.15M. Fwd P/E is 0.57. Distance from 52-week low is 105.00% and -45.33% from its 52-week high.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.90% this year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR), with 12.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.02% while institutional investors hold 3.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.01M, and float is at 19.21M with Short Float at 2.16%. Institutions hold 2.18% of the Float.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -27.57% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -199.34% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.82.