Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) stock Plunged by -0.50 yesterday

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) is -14.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.03 and a high of $95.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The ED stock was last observed hovering at around $78.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $89.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.39% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -21.27% lower than the price target low of $64.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.61, the stock is -5.21% and -11.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.35 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -12.48% off its SMA200. ED registered -8.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $85.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $88.99.

The stock witnessed a -7.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.21%, and is 9.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.72% over the week and 8.29% over the month.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has around 14890 employees, a market worth around $25.25B and $12.57B in sales. and $12.57B in sales Current P/E ratio is 19.03 and Fwd P/E is 16.94. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.12% and -18.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) is a “Underweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Consolidated Edison Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.4 with sales reaching $3.68B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.80% in year-over-year returns.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Top Institutional Holders

1,294 institutions hold shares in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED), with 514.01k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.15% while institutional investors hold 63.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 325.29M, and float is at 325.29M with Short Float at 2.06%. Institutions hold 62.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 32.76 million shares valued at $2.96 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.81% of the ED Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 28.05 million shares valued at $2.54 billion to account for 8.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 22.53 million shares representing 6.75% and valued at over $2.04 billion, while Invesco Ltd. holds 1.77% of the shares totaling 5.91 million with a market value of $535.04 million.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 60 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HOGLUND ROBERT N, the company’s SVP & CFO. SEC filings show that HOGLUND ROBERT N bought 25 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 29 at a price of $93.14 per share for a total of $2315.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39705.0 shares.

Consolidated Edison Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 29 that Sanchez Robert (President & CEO, O&R) bought a total of 25 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 29 and was made at $93.14 per share for $2311.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2795.0 shares of the ED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 29, Nadkarni Gurudatta D (VP, Strategic Planning) acquired 22 shares at an average price of $93.14 for $2079.0. The insider now directly holds 7,312 shares of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED).

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) that is trading -27.54% down over the past 12 months. Unitil Corporation (UTL) is -8.38% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.34% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.08.