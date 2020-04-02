Dissecting Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) is -54.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.80 and a high of $7.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The PBI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19%.

Currently trading at $1.85, the stock is -27.64% and -43.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.22 million and changing -9.31% at the moment leaves the stock -53.96% off its SMA200. PBI registered -72.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0300 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.0528.

The stock witnessed a -44.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.09%, and is -2.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.23% over the week and 16.92% over the month.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $316.09M and $3.21B in sales. and $3.21B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.01 and Fwd P/E is 2.46. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.78% and -74.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Analyst Forecasts

Pitney Bowes Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $790.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.00% in year-over-year returns.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Top Institutional Holders

344 institutions hold shares in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI), with 1.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.68% while institutional investors hold 81.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 170.86M, and float is at 170.20M with Short Float at 19.95%. Institutions hold 81.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 25.01 million shares valued at $100.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.60% of the PBI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 18.19 million shares valued at $73.32 million to account for 10.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lsv Asset Management which holds 5.79 million shares representing 3.38% and valued at over $23.32 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.27% of the shares totaling 5.6 million with a market value of $22.57 million.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SUTULA STANLEY J III, the company’s Exec. VP & Chief Fin’l Officer. SEC filings show that SUTULA STANLEY J III bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $2.56 per share for a total of $5120.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 62256.0 shares.

Pitney Bowes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that SUTULA STANLEY J III (Exec. VP & Chief Fin’l Officer) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $3.20 per share for $9597.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60256.0 shares of the PBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, SUTULA STANLEY J III (Exec. VP & Chief Fin’l Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $3.99 for $39949.0. The insider now directly holds 25,000 shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI).

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) that is -81.01% lower over the past 12 months. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) is -74.54% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.39% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 36.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.09.