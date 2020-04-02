Dissecting The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) top performing stock: Get the Stats

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is -28.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.74 and a high of $59.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The TD stock was last observed hovering at around $42.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.37% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.92% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 52.92% higher than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.02, the stock is -3.79% and -20.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.62 million and changing -5.59% at the moment leaves the stock -27.41% off its SMA200. TD registered -28.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.32.

The stock witnessed a -21.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.70%, and is -3.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.22% over the week and 7.27% over the month.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has around 89031 employees, a market worth around $76.85B and $29.86B in sales. and $29.86B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.51 and Fwd P/E is 8.33. Profit margin for the company is 28.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.61% and -32.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.15 with sales reaching $7.27B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.10% in year-over-year returns.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Top Institutional Holders

997 institutions hold shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), with 922.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 55.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.92B, and float is at 1.81B with Short Float at 0.57%. Institutions hold 55.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 145.5 million shares valued at $8.17 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.02% of the TD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 70.52 million shares valued at $3.96 billion to account for 3.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 53.4 million shares representing 2.94% and valued at over $3.0 billion, while TD Asset Management, Inc holds 2.14% of the shares totaling 38.74 million with a market value of $2.17 billion.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is trading -52.93% down over the past 12 months. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -44.89% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 46.24% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.67.