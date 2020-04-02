Dissecting Xerox Corporation (NYSE: XRX) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Xerox Corporation (NYSE: XRX) is -52.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.01 and a high of $39.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The XRX stock was last observed hovering at around $18.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.34% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.55% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 7.37% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.60, the stock is -20.82% and -42.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.26 million and changing -7.07% at the moment leaves the stock -46.37% off its SMA200. XRX registered -46.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -40.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.42.

The stock witnessed a -44.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.26%, and is -5.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.40% over the week and 12.37% over the month.

Xerox Corporation (XRX) has around 27000 employees, a market worth around $4.17B and $9.07B in sales. and $9.07B in sales Current P/E ratio is 6.70 and Fwd P/E is 4.74. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.26% and -55.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Xerox Corporation (XRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xerox Corporation (XRX) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xerox Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $2.08B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.10% year-over-year.

Xerox Corporation (XRX) Top Institutional Holders

732 institutions hold shares in Xerox Corporation (XRX), with 9.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.40% while institutional investors hold 94.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 237.01M, and float is at 203.47M with Short Float at 3.88%. Institutions hold 90.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Icahn, Carl, C. with over 23.46 million shares valued at $864.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.02% of the XRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 22.01 million shares valued at $811.69 million to account for 10.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 16.17 million shares representing 7.60% and valued at over $596.15 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.41% of the shares totaling 9.39 million with a market value of $346.12 million.

Xerox Corporation (XRX) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Xerox Corporation (XRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tessler Herve, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Tessler Herve sold 32,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 10 at a price of $31.22 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11804.0 shares.