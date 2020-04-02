Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) And Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Saying Scary Stuff?

Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares are -26.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.06% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -26.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.76% and 9.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the DSS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.22 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.25. The forecasts give the Document Security Systems Inc. stock a price target range of $1.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.25. The two limits represent an upside potential of 82.4% or 82.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and -$0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 29,035,221 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 22,572,140 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, a Director at the company, bought 2,000,000 shares worth $1000000.0 at $0.50 per share on Jun 10. The Director had earlier bought another 6,000,000 DSS shares valued at $1.82 million on Nov 01. The shares were bought at $0.30 per share. SANDERS JOSEPH L. (Director) bought 1,181 shares at $0.48 per share on Jun 06 for a total of $562.0 while SANDERS JOSEPH L., (Director) bought 3,181 shares on May 20 for $3340.0 with each share fetching $1.05.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW), on the other hand, is trading around $15.21 with a market cap of $7.87B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.46 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.17% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at Medical Properties Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 2,045,259 shares. Insider sales totaled 211,499 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 22.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.47M shares after the latest sales, with 61.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.30% with a share float percentage of 514.49M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Medical Properties Trust Inc. having a total of 695 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 79.03 million shares worth more than $1.67 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 63.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.34 billion and represent 12.16% of shares outstanding.