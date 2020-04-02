Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX), Wayfair Inc. (W)

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) shares are -29.56% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.33% or -$0.51 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -29.56% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.27% and -32.68% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 05, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the AMX stock is a Overweight, while earlier, HSBC Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on April 08, 2019. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the AMX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.76. The forecasts give the America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stock a price target range of $502.79 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $300.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 97.76% or 96.24%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.30% in the current quarter to $0.27, down from the $0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.96, down -14.00% from $1.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.23 and $0.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.19 for the next year.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), on the other hand, is trading around $48.20 with a market cap of $5.40B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $74.92 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.66% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$9.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 84 times at Wayfair Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 46 times and accounting for 1,389,420 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,060,358 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 38 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.76M shares after the latest sales, with 26.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 63.05M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wayfair Inc. having a total of 429 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.86 million shares worth more than $890.73 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 14.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Spruce House Investment Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $632.59 million and represent 10.42% of shares outstanding.