Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Capital One Financial Corporation (COF), Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) shares are -56.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.38% or -$5.74 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.58% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -58.47% down YTD and -56.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.64% and -48.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 20, 2020, Nomura recommended the COF stock is a Buy, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 26, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the COF stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $44.68 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $101.44. The forecasts give the Capital One Financial Corporation stock a price target range of $136.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $57.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.15% or 21.61%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.30% in the current quarter to $2.48, down from the $2.86 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.02, up 4.00% from $11.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.59 and $3.88. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 85 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 129 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,320,383 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 723,598. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,080,884 and 332,578 in purchases and sales respectively.

Cooper Matthew W, a General Counsel at the company, sold 15,231 shares worth $1.31 million at $86.06 per share on Feb 28. The Pres., Retail & Direct Banking had earlier sold another 2,263 COF shares valued at $97490.0 on Mar 19. The shares were sold at $43.08 per share. Blackley Richard Scott (Chief Financial Officer) sold 14,817 shares at $102.51 per share on Feb 21 for a total of $1.52 million while Santos Kleber, (Pres., Retail & Direct Banking) sold 2,206 shares on Feb 20 for $223358.0 with each share fetching $101.25.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO), on the other hand, is trading around $0.39 with a market cap of $14.49M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 87.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BNGO’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $8.95 million. This represented a -220.9% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.79 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.08 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.16 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $30.21 million from $19.21 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$29.53 million, significantly lower than the -$19.94 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$29.59 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at Bionano Genomics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 9,500 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.94M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 13.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.50% with a share float percentage of 32.82M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bionano Genomics Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sio Capital Management, LLC with over 1.21 million shares worth more than $1.5 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Sio Capital Management, LLC held 3.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 252776.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $313442.0 and represent 0.67% of shares outstanding.