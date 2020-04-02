Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST), Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: HST) shares are -44.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.88% or -$0.76 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -44.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.32% and -27.45% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 19, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the HST stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Jefferies had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 30, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the HST stock is a “Moderate Sell. 4 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.18. The forecasts give the Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.6% or -28.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -8.30% in the current quarter to $0.16, down from the $0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.3, down -16.40% from $1.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.35 and $0.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.43 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 10 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 285,154 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 517,918. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 277,667 and 194,935 in purchases and sales respectively.

MARRIOTT RICHARD E, a Chairman of the Board at the company, sold 160,195 shares worth $2.97 million at $18.51 per share on Dec 19. The Chairman of the Board had earlier sold another 146,026 HST shares valued at $2.7 million on Dec 19. The shares were sold at $18.51 per share. RAKOWICH WALTER C (Director) sold 2,895 shares at $19.17 per share on May 17 for a total of $55497.0 while TYRRELL NATHAN S, (Exec. VP, Investments) sold 1,685 shares on May 06 for $33239.0 with each share fetching $19.73.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR), on the other hand, is trading around $0.67 with a market cap of $210.08M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 60.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.16 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Antero Resources Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 4,911,944 shares. Insider sales totaled 139,824 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.42M shares after the latest sales, with -927.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.20% with a share float percentage of 241.47M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Antero Resources Corporation having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FPR Partners, LLC with over 30.76 million shares worth more than $87.66 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FPR Partners, LLC held 10.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 23.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $67.54 million and represent 8.27% of shares outstanding.