Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) shares are -39.48% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.30% or -$5.67 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.69% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -40.21% down YTD and -39.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.03% and -27.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 27, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the JPM stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Keefe Bruyette had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on April 01, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the JPM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $84.36 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $128.27. The forecasts give the JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock a price target range of $170.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $77.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.38% or -9.56%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.40% in the current quarter to $2.69, up from the $2.65 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $10.07, down -1.70% from $10.72 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.98 and $2.8. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.76 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 89 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 73 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,442,414 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,034,462. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,392,201 and 992,738 in purchases and sales respectively.

Petno Douglas B, a CEO Commercial Banking at the company, sold 62,085 shares worth $8.19 million at $131.94 per share on Jan 27. The Co-President & COO, CEO CIB had earlier sold another 15,212 JPM shares valued at $2.06 million on Feb 04. The shares were sold at $135.72 per share. Erdoes Mary E. (CEO Asset & Wealth Management) bought 51,000 shares at $100.00 per share on Jan 15 for a total of $5.1 million while HOBSON MELLODY L, (Director) bought 14,600 shares on Jan 15 for $1.99 million with each share fetching $136.39.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), on the other hand, is trading around $32.42 with a market cap of $156.87B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $49.27 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.2% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CMCSA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.12 billion. This represented a 81.97% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $28.4 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.68 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.56 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $263.41 billion from $256.37 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $25.7 billion, significantly higher than the $24.3 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $14.57 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 114 times at Comcast Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 50 times and accounting for 4,813,198 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,749,905 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 64 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 31.69M shares after the latest sales, with 10.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.50% with a share float percentage of 4.51B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Comcast Corporation having a total of 2,630 institutions that hold shares in the company.