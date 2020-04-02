Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: PPG Industries Inc. (PPG), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) shares are -40.15% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.44% or -$3.71 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +14.50% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -40.45% down YTD and -40.15% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.79% and -23.47% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 23, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the PPG stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Berenberg had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 25, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the PPG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $79.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $124.68. The forecasts give the PPG Industries Inc. stock a price target range of $145.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $92.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 44.9% or 13.16%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2.20% in the current quarter to $1.28, down from the $1.38 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.1, down -1.80% from $6.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1 and $1.98. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 130,887 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 92,564. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 44,981 and 16,463 in purchases and sales respectively.

MCGARRY MICHAEL H, a Chairman of the Board and CEO at the company, sold 11,916 shares worth $1.49 million at $125.00 per share on Oct 21. The Chairman of the Board and CEO had earlier sold another 30,450 PPG shares valued at $3.96 million on Nov 06. The shares were sold at $130.00 per share. MCGARRY MICHAEL H (Chairman of the Board and CEO) sold 12,000 shares at $120.00 per share on Sep 19 for a total of $1.44 million while RAMAPRASAD VADLAMANNATI, (Sr. VP, Protect. & Marine Ctgs) sold 13,904 shares on Jul 22 for $1.63 million with each share fetching $117.12.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM), on the other hand, is trading around $46.02 with a market cap of $13.08B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $61.12 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.71% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MXIM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 30.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $192.02 million. This represented a 65.16% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $551.07 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.53 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.47 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.63 billion from $3.68 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $63.01 million while total current assets were at $2.38 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $378.74 million, significantly lower than the $431.44 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $344.43 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 57 times at Maxim Integrated Products Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 203,836 shares. Insider sales totaled 179,717 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 43 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -29.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.29M shares after the latest sales, with 1.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.40% with a share float percentage of 267.10M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Maxim Integrated Products Inc. having a total of 824 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.65 million shares worth more than $2.01 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 28.8 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.77 billion and represent 10.69% of shares outstanding.