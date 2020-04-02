Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: WW International Inc. (WW), First BanCorp. (FBP)

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) shares are -62.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -16.32% or -$2.76 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +45.13% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -70.01% down YTD and -62.97% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.52% and -52.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 26, 2020, Goldman recommended the WW stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 27, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $14.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.82. The forecasts give the WW International Inc. stock a price target range of $63.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 77.54% or -8.85%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.50% in the current quarter to -$0.24, down from the -$0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.06, up 7.10% from $1.79 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.65 and $1.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 62 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 37 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 263,173 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 171,950. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pollier-Bousquet Corinne, a President, International at the company, sold 12,708 shares worth $481894.0 at $37.92 per share on Nov 18. The President, International had earlier sold another 9,364 WW shares valued at $383924.0 on Nov 20. The shares were sold at $41.00 per share.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP), on the other hand, is trading around $4.70 with a market cap of $1.02B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.40 and spell out a more modest performance – a 58.77% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.81 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the First BanCorp. (FBP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FBP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 77.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $24.41 million. This represented a 85.44% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $167.62 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.17 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.47 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $294.28 million, significantly higher than the $288.32 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $271.81 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 34 times at First BanCorp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 512,546 shares. Insider sales totaled 40,132 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.67M shares after the latest sales, with 17.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.90% with a share float percentage of 213.81M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First BanCorp. having a total of 332 institutions that hold shares in the company.