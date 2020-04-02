Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) And Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Saying Scary Stuff?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) shares are 3.80% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.66% or -$2.3 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 3.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 11.87% and 4.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 18, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the LLY stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Mizuho had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on February 06, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the LLY stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $136.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $146.14. The forecasts give the Eli Lilly and Company stock a price target range of $168.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $143.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 18.8% or 4.6%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.80% in the current quarter to $1.45, up from the $1.33 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.79, up 7.70% from $6.04 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.54 and $1.76. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.73 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 75 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 74 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 330,696 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,720,147. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 279,004 and 1,349,826 in purchases and sales respectively.

LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 210,000 shares worth $29.21 million at $139.11 per share on Mar 30. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 38,962 LLY shares valued at $5.46 million on Mar 31. The shares were sold at $140.07 per share. Fry Stephen F (SVP, HR & Diversity) sold 14,657 shares at $134.30 per share on Mar 30 for a total of $1.97 million while Norton Johna, (Senior VP, Global Quality) sold 4,727 shares on Mar 16 for $619237.0 with each share fetching $131.00.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC), on the other hand, is trading around $40.99 with a market cap of $16.30B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $50.99 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.79 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at Yum China Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 91,369 shares. Insider sales totaled 52,401 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 838k shares after the latest sales, with 9.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.50% with a share float percentage of 374.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yum China Holdings Inc. having a total of 997 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 37.14 million shares worth more than $1.78 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Invesco Ltd. held 9.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 30.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.47 billion and represent 8.17% of shares outstanding.