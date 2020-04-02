Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), Welbilt Inc. (WBT)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) shares are -19.21% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.77% or -$2.7 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -19.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.12% and -14.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 08, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the A stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Needham had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on February 24, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the A stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $68.92 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $87.17. The forecasts give the Agilent Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $100.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $75.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 31.08% or 8.11%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.7, down from the $0.71 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.34, up 5.40% from $3.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.7 and $0.87. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.75 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 83 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 556,257 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 333,230. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 9,033 and 21,837 in purchases and sales respectively.

Doak Mark, a Sr. Vice President at the company, sold 2,867 shares worth $235094.0 at $82.00 per share on Mar 02. The Sr. Vice President had earlier sold another 3,494 A shares valued at $292832.0 on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $83.81 per share. Gonsalves Rodney (V.P., Corporate Controller) sold 1,000 shares at $80.02 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $80024.0 while Grau Dominique, (Senior Vice President) sold 9,033 shares on Jan 17 for $812970.0 with each share fetching $90.00.

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT), on the other hand, is trading around $4.51 with a market cap of $636.51M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 71.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 35 times at Welbilt Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 223,334 shares. Insider sales totaled 12,510 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 27.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 690.13k shares after the latest sales, with 44.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 140.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Welbilt Inc. having a total of 305 institutions that hold shares in the company.