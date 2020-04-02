Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Devon Energy Corporation (DVN), Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) shares are -73.85% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.74% or -$0.12 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -73.85% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.17% and -57.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 23, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the DVN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 25, 2020. 32 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the DVN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 32 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 19 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.79 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.55. The forecasts give the Devon Energy Corporation stock a price target range of $34.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 80.03% or -13.17%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.50% in the current quarter to -$0.15, down from the $0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.67, down -15.50% from $1.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.58 and $0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 42 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 655,296 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 207,173. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 524,087 and 131,025 in purchases and sales respectively.

RATTIE KEITH O, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $140500.0 at $14.05 per share on Mar 06. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 DVN shares valued at $90000.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $9.00 per share. Humphers Jeremy D. (SVP-Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,500 shares at $15.89 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $23835.0 while Humphers Jeremy D., (SVP-Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,500 shares on Dec 02 for $33015.0 with each share fetching $22.01.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU), on the other hand, is trading around $15.61 with a market cap of $26.05B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $42.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 63.55% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.75 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.50% with a share float percentage of 1.53B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Suncor Energy Inc. having a total of 927 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 75.51 million shares worth more than $2.48 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 4.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the investment firm holding over 73.46 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.41 billion and represent 4.79% of shares outstanding.