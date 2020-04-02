Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT), Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) shares are 53.01% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 47.05% or $0.41 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 53.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 31.06% and -28.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the DYNT stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.09. The forecasts give the Dynatronics Corporation stock a price target range of $3.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.85. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.71% or 55.44%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -28.60% in the current quarter to -$0.06, up from the -$0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.22, down -3.80% from -$0.53 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.04 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 734,678 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 72,002. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 288,793 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY), on the other hand, is trading around $0.40 with a market cap of $38.82M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 82.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at Party City Holdco Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 1,016,097 shares. Insider sales totaled 35,716,258 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.43M shares after the latest sales, with 23.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.90% with a share float percentage of 85.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Party City Holdco Inc. having a total of 167 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 7.95 million shares worth more than $18.61 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, CAS Investment Partners, LLC held 8.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.67 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.94 million and represent 8.11% of shares outstanding.