Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Imperial Oil Limited (IMO), Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE: IMO) shares are -58.41% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.31% or -$0.26 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -58.41% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.46% and -50.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 26, 2019, Goldman recommended the IMO stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Citigroup had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on October 07, 2019. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.30 to suggest that the IMO stock is a “Hold. 5 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.01 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.51. The forecasts give the Imperial Oil Limited stock a price target range of $25.29 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.04. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.47% or -56.39%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -25.90% in the current quarter to $0.4, up from the $0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.63, up 15.20% from $0.98 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.22 and $0.57. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.14 for the next year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL), on the other hand, is trading around $26.02 with a market cap of $10.80B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $48.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.79% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.94 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Arch Capital Group Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 153,110 shares. Insider sales totaled 170,064 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 14.09M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.90% with a share float percentage of 392.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arch Capital Group Ltd. having a total of 616 institutions that hold shares in the company.