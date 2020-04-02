Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), Morgan Stanley (MS)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) shares are -66.06% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.64% or -$0.09 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -66.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.72% and -55.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 08, 2019, Citigroup recommended the PBR stock is a Buy, while earlier, Goldman had Initiated the stock as a Buy on July 11, 2019. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the PBR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.41 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.89. The forecasts give the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock a price target range of $21.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.60. The two limits represent an upside potential of 74.24% or 28.82%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -21.10% in the current quarter to $0.32, up from the $0.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.41, down -18.30% from $1.56 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.19 and $0.54. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.66 for the next year.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), on the other hand, is trading around $31.62 with a market cap of $53.10B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $53.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.45% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.88 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 50 times at Morgan Stanley over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 979,526 shares. Insider sales totaled 12,013,035 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 26 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 386.59M shares after the latest sales, with -1.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 24.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.50% with a share float percentage of 1.21B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Morgan Stanley having a total of 1,511 institutions that hold shares in the company.