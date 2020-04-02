Exploring Strategic Opportunities: PulteGroup Inc. (PHM), VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) shares are -46.39% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.81% or -$1.52 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -46.39% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.12% and -50.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 03, 2020, Susquehanna recommended the PHM stock is a Positive, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 18, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the PHM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $20.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $43.20. The forecasts give the PulteGroup Inc. stock a price target range of $52.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.0% or 16.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.90% in the current quarter to $0.7, up from the $0.59 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.98, up 7.10% from $3.66 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.81 and $1.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.43 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 255,674 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 319,567. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 221,674 and 138,115 in purchases and sales respectively.

Chadwick John J., a Exec VP & Chief Operating Ofcr at the company, sold 13,231 shares worth $617941.0 at $46.70 per share on Feb 20. The Director had earlier sold another 20,198 PHM shares valued at $812162.0 on Feb 28. The shares were sold at $40.21 per share. ANDERSON BRIAN P (Director) sold 5,000 shares at $46.53 per share on Feb 14 for a total of $232650.0 while BLAIR BRYCE, (Director) bought 385 shares on Jan 03 for $14909.0 with each share fetching $38.76.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI), on the other hand, is trading around $15.04 with a market cap of $7.07B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.22 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.23% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 20 times at VICI Properties Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 141,304 shares. Insider sales totaled 7,172 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 829.23k shares after the latest sales, with 32.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 466.93M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VICI Properties Inc. having a total of 502 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 59.19 million shares worth more than $1.51 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cohen & Steers Inc., with the investment firm holding over 49.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.26 billion and represent 10.50% of shares outstanding.