Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Teck Resources Limited (TECK), Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) shares are -59.24% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.35% or -$0.48 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -59.24% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.41% and -28.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 24, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the TECK stock is a Neutral, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 02, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the TECK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.08 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.12. The forecasts give the Teck Resources Limited stock a price target range of $31.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.43. The two limits represent an upside potential of 77.16% or 16.01%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2.10% in the current quarter to $1.09, up from the $0.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.5, up 1.30% from $3.5 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.63 and $1.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.83 for the next year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG), on the other hand, is trading around $42.79 with a market cap of $21.39B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $61.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 45 times at Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 190,314 shares. Insider sales totaled 70,582 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 30 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 439.46k shares after the latest sales, with 71.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.60% with a share float percentage of 499.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated having a total of 1,156 institutions that hold shares in the company.