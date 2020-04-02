Exploring Strategic Opportunities: The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS), TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE: RBS) shares are -58.24% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.15% or -$0.14 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.20% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -60.25% down YTD and -58.24% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.42% and -38.03% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the RBS stock is a Neutral, while earlier, HSBC Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 16, 2020. 2 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.58. The forecasts give the The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc stock a price target range of $10.49 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.98. The two limits represent an upside potential of 75.41% or 13.42%.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD), on the other hand, is trading around $1.00 with a market cap of $323.38M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 87.88% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.65 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TXMD’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $58.29 million. This represented a -266.58% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $15.9 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.20 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.17 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $265.99 million from $249.96 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$165.7 million, significantly lower than the -$106.81 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$168.15 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at TherapeuticsMD Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 552,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 300,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 34.42M shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 7.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.90% with a share float percentage of 236.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TherapeuticsMD Inc. having a total of 221 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 19.72 million shares worth more than $47.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 7.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 19.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.56 million and represent 7.09% of shares outstanding.