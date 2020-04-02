F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) And Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Saying Scary Stuff?

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) shares are -46.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.19% or -$0.53 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -46.14% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.79% and -32.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 25, 2018, Raymond James recommended the FNB stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Stephens had Resumed the stock as a Overweight on January 07, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the FNB stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.84 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.56. The forecasts give the F.N.B. Corporation stock a price target range of $15.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.4% or 14.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.40% in the current quarter to $0.26, down from the $0.29 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.08, up 0.70% from $1.18 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.21 and $0.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 138,584 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 57,200 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

HORMELL ROBERT A, a Director at the company, bought 3,000 shares worth $23250.0 at $7.75 per share on Mar 12. The Chief Consumer Banking Officer had earlier bought another 6,000 FNB shares valued at $47409.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $7.90 per share. DELIE VINCENT J JR (Chairman, President, & CEO) bought 10,000 shares at $7.47 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $74704.0 while Dively Mary Jo, (Director) bought 5,000 shares on Mar 11 for $42031.0 with each share fetching $8.41.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH), on the other hand, is trading around $61.61 with a market cap of $17.73B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $68.59 and spell out a more modest performance – a 10.18% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.71 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at Match Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 980,759 shares. Insider sales totaled 371,613 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 74.79M shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 25.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.20% with a share float percentage of 53.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Match Group Inc. having a total of 533 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sands Capital Management, Inc. with over 12.13 million shares worth more than $996.03 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Sands Capital Management, Inc. held 17.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 6.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $553.07 million and represent 9.46% of shares outstanding.