First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) turns bearish with loss of -0.08 points

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) is -50.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.17 and a high of $12.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The AG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $8.79 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.36% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -1.83% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.11, the stock is -7.04% and -27.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.41 million and changing -1.29% at the moment leaves the stock -36.60% off its SMA200. AG registered -3.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.75.

The stock witnessed a -24.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.16%, and is -17.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.22% over the week and 15.67% over the month.

and $363.94M in sales Fwd P/E is 101.83. Distance from 52-week low is 46.52% and -51.85% from its 52-week high.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Majestic Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01.The EPS is expected to shrink by -100.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.80% year-over-year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 204.79M, and float is at 185.23M with Short Float at 14.22%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading 6.78% up over the past 12 months. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is -48.96% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.19% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 24.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.86.