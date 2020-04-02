Fortive Corporation (FTV) picks momentum as shares rise 10.18%

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is -28.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.31 and a high of $89.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The FTV stock was last observed hovering at around $55.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.56% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 0.05% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.97, the stock is 0.12% and -18.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.81 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -23.42% off its SMA200. FTV registered -35.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $70.32.

The stock witnessed a -20.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.04%, and is 10.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.94% over the week and 8.91% over the month.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $19.24B and $7.32B in sales. and $7.32B in sales Current P/E ratio is 28.47 and Fwd P/E is 13.70. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.33% and -38.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Fortive Corporation (FTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortive Corporation (FTV) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortive Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.72 with sales reaching $1.8B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.90% in year-over-year returns.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) Top Institutional Holders

1,091 institutions hold shares in Fortive Corporation (FTV), with 40.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.14% while institutional investors hold 97.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 350.10M, and float is at 295.57M with Short Float at 2.70%. Institutions hold 85.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 41.34 million shares valued at $3.16 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.29% of the FTV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 22.2 million shares valued at $1.7 billion to account for 6.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 21.23 million shares representing 6.31% and valued at over $1.62 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 6.06% of the shares totaling 20.39 million with a market value of $1.56 billion.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at Fortive Corporation (FTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mulhall Christopher M., the company’s VP – Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Mulhall Christopher M. sold 89 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $70.96 per share for a total of $6315.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2363.0 shares.

Fortive Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that Mulhall Christopher M. (VP – Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 142 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $70.96 per share for $10076.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9447.0 shares of the FTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Walker Stacey A. (SVP – Human Resources) disposed off 1,813 shares at an average price of $72.88 for $132131.0. The insider now directly holds 23,960 shares of Fortive Corporation (FTV).

Fortive Corporation (FTV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The LGL Group Inc. (LGL) that is trading 18.62% up over the past 12 months. Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) is -8.63% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.75% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.77.