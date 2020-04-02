Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Vs. Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR): Those Ticking Clocks

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) shares are -30.68% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.13% or -$0.27 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -30.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.56% and -36.46% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 05, 2016, Compass Point recommended the GNW stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Resumed the stock as a Market Perform on September 23, 2016. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 23.75.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -20.00% in the current quarter to $0.27, down from the $0.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.04, up 0.90% from $0.36 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.24 and $0.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.12 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 11 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 11 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,527,003 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 984,277. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,280,669 and 873,180 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), on the other hand, is trading around $23.79 with a market cap of $10.23B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $119.73 and spell out a more modest performance – a 80.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 49 times at Ingersoll Rand Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 294,624 shares. Insider sales totaled 20,265 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 27.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 710.03k shares after the latest sales, with 71.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.50% with a share float percentage of 343.67M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ingersoll Rand Inc. having a total of 275 institutions that hold shares in the company.