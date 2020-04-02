Halliburton Company (HAL) Vs. Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Those Ticking Clocks

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) shares are -73.03% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.65% or -$0.25 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -73.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.51% and -58.62% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 20, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the HAL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 27, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $6.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.60. The forecasts give the Halliburton Company stock a price target range of $31.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 78.71% or -65.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.30% in the current quarter to $0.25, up from the $0.23 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.61, down -15.00% from $1.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.2 and $0.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.53 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 62 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 644,028 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 162,069. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 159,378 and 18,301 in purchases and sales respectively.

Loeffler Lance, a EVP & Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 10,105 shares worth $217359.0 at $21.51 per share on Feb 10. The Director had earlier bought another 155,763 HAL shares valued at $1.06 million on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $6.78 per share.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), on the other hand, is trading around $31.75 with a market cap of $180.98B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $42.07 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.9 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 92 times at Pfizer Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 1,456,796 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,160,346 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 61 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -30.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.72M shares after the latest sales, with 559.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.70% with a share float percentage of 5.55B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pfizer Inc. having a total of 3,179 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 449.96 million shares worth more than $17.63 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 426.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.7 billion and represent 7.68% of shares outstanding.