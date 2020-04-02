Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Anaplan Inc. (PLAN), BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) shares are -45.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.18% or -$1.87 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -45.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.50% and -34.68% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 27, 2020, Monness Crespi & Hardt recommended the PLAN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Monness Crespi & Hardt had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on March 23, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the PLAN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $28.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $56.50. The forecasts give the Anaplan Inc. stock a price target range of $74.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 61.64% or 18.89%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 30.00% in the current quarter to -$0.14, up from the -$0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.44, up 31.50% from -$0.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.16 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 44 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 122 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,507,429 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 17,433,906. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 377,485 and 739,598 in purchases and sales respectively.

MORTON DAVID H JR, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 30,806 shares worth $1.13 million at $36.60 per share on Mar 11. The Chairman and CEO had earlier sold another 47,434 PLAN shares valued at $1.32 million on Mar 23. The shares were sold at $27.75 per share. CALDERONI FRANK (Chairman and CEO) sold 3,758 shares at $36.66 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $137756.0 while Ward Rob, (Director) sold 17,804 shares on Mar 04 for $794379.0 with each share fetching $44.62.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA), on the other hand, is trading around $22.66 with a market cap of $4.93B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.05% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.47 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 35 times at BorgWarner Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 249,027 shares. Insider sales totaled 25,430 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.6M shares after the latest sales, with 18.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.50% with a share float percentage of 205.10M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BorgWarner Inc. having a total of 786 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.77 million shares worth more than $987.57 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 15.32 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $664.58 million and represent 7.41% of shares outstanding.