Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About CenturyLink Inc. (CTL), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL) shares are -33.46% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.08% or -$0.67 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -33.46% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.87% and -29.40% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 25, 2020, Citigroup recommended the CTL stock is a Sell, while earlier, Goldman had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on April 01, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $8.79 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.10. The forecasts give the CenturyLink Inc. stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 45.06% or -46.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.35, up from the $0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.39, down -3.20% from $1.32 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.29 and $0.5. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 39 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,162,529 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 692,735. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,844,057 and 532,063 in purchases and sales respectively.

HANKS WILLIAM BRUCE, a Lead Independent Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $92499.0 at $9.25 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 CTL shares valued at $97697.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $9.77 per share. Dev Indraneel (EVP and CFO) bought 30,000 shares at $9.00 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $270000.0 while GLENN T MICHAEL, (Director) bought 25,000 shares on Mar 12 for $240933.0 with each share fetching $9.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE), on the other hand, is trading around $9.58 with a market cap of $13.23B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.93% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 75 times at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 36 times and accounting for 1,801,560 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,264,021 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 39 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.29M shares after the latest sales, with 57.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.40% with a share float percentage of 1.29B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company having a total of 1,128 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 128.98 million shares worth more than $2.05 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the investment firm holding over 126.58 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.01 billion and represent 9.83% of shares outstanding.