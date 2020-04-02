Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Energy Transfer LP (ET), Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) shares are -60.80% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.35% or $0.43 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -60.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.24% and -56.45% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the ET stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 24, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ET stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.03 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.90. The forecasts give the Energy Transfer LP stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 77.14% or 16.17%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.60% in the current quarter to $0.36, up from the $0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.44, up 6.40% from $1.36 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.24 and $0.62. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.39 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 75 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 20,400,866 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 382,877. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 8,434,200 and 128,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

Long Thomas E, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, bought 18,000 shares worth $76590.0 at $4.26 per share on Mar 18. The Director had earlier bought another 120,000 ET shares valued at $586934.0 on Mar 27. The shares were bought at $4.89 per share. Brannon Richard D (Director) bought 35,000 shares at $3.97 per share on Mar 18 for a total of $138800.0 while Brannon Richard D, (Director) bought 45,000 shares on Mar 17 for $242731.0 with each share fetching $5.39.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN), on the other hand, is trading around $0.22 with a market cap of $21.41M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at Zion Oil & Gas Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 995,791 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 24.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.92M shares after the latest sales, with 10.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.60% with a share float percentage of 86.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zion Oil & Gas Inc. having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.73 million shares worth more than $297812.0. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 769100.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $132746.0 and represent 0.79% of shares outstanding.