Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About MEDNAX Inc. (MD), CyrusOne Inc. (CONE)

MEDNAX Inc. (NYSE: MD) shares are -61.10% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.13% or -$0.83 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +46.68% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -61.25% down YTD and -61.10% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.99% and -35.31% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 12, 2019, Stifel recommended the MD stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 03, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the MD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.81 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $34.08. The forecasts give the MEDNAX Inc. stock a price target range of $24.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.96% or 1.73%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.10% in the current quarter to $0.59, down from the $0.65 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.04, up 0.90% from $3.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.71 and $0.86. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.17 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 13 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,000,309 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 152,719. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 449,619 and 65,132 in purchases and sales respectively.

Goldschmidt, MD Pascal J, a Director at the company, sold 5,000 shares worth $104050.0 at $20.81 per share on Sep 03. The Director had earlier sold another 5,000 MD shares valued at $114403.0 on Nov 01. The shares were sold at $22.88 per share. FERNANDEZ MICHAEL (Director) bought 61,204 shares at $21.35 per share on Aug 12 for a total of $1.31 million while FERNANDEZ MICHAEL, (Director) bought 61,205 shares on Aug 12 for $1.31 million with each share fetching $21.35.

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE), on the other hand, is trading around $61.41 with a market cap of $6.85B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $69.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 11.64% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CONE’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -0.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $17.6 million. This represented a 93.07% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $253.9 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.49 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.07 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $365.7 million, significantly higher than the $309.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$510.7 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at CyrusOne Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 164,156 shares. Insider sales totaled 256,870 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 36 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -26.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 182.58k shares after the latest sales, with 28.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 111.53M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CyrusOne Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.76 million shares worth more than $1.1 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 13.66 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $893.6 million and represent 11.87% of shares outstanding.