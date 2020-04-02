Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Vs. Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI): Which Is Riskier?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) shares are -38.24% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.73% or -$2.56 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +14.28% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -43.44% down YTD and -38.24% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.79% and -35.93% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 20, 2019, Mizuho recommended the PEAK stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 23, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the PEAK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $21.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.85. The forecasts give the Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock a price target range of $41.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $21.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.07% or -1.38%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.50% in the current quarter to -$0.01, down from the $0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.28, up 9.40% from $0.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 395,117 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 283,151. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 325,799 and 187,877 in purchases and sales respectively.

GARVEY CHRISTINE, a Director at the company, sold 550 shares worth $20340.0 at $36.98 per share on Feb 20. The Director had earlier bought another 3,000 PEAK shares valued at $96377.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $32.13 per share.

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI), on the other hand, is trading around $28.23 with a market cap of $3.60B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.02 and spell out a more modest performance – a 5.96% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WMGI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 1.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $185.49 million. This represented a 25.39% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $248.6 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.05 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.14 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $2.59 billion from $2.51 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $41.61 million, significantly higher than the -$63.73 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$57.68 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 62 times at Wright Medical Group N.V. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 45 times and accounting for 976,393 shares. Insider sales totaled 998,734 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 28.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.39M shares after the latest sales, with 21.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 127.42M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wright Medical Group N.V. having a total of 318 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.8 million shares worth more than $359.73 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 9.44 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $287.81 million and represent 7.33% of shares outstanding.