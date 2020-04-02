Companies

Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) makes -8.53% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

By Richard Addington

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) is 11.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $1.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The HTBX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 73.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.53, the stock is -17.67% and 23.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.72 million and changing -6.91% at the moment leaves the stock 5.16% off its SMA200. HTBX registered -56.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8449 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1620.

The stock witnessed a -12.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.71%, and is -8.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.10% over the week and 27.73% over the month.

Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $34.07M and $3.10M in sales. and $3.10M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 172.10% and -58.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.00%).

Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) Analyst Forecasts

Heat Biologics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $800k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -46.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -30.00% in year-over-year returns.

Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX), with 2.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.04% while institutional investors hold 14.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.21M, and float is at 60.50M with Short Float at 0.65%. Institutions hold 13.64% of the Float.

Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

