Heat Check: Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Vs. Intel Corporation (INTC)

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares are -25.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.16% or -$2.17 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -25.83% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.14% and -22.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 26, 2020, Needham recommended the MU stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 26, 2020. 35 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the MU stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 35 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 28 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $39.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $62.98. The forecasts give the Micron Technology Inc. stock a price target range of $100.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.11% or -13.97%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.60% in the current quarter to $0.55, down from the $1.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.17, down -14.20% from $6.35 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.46 and $1.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.85 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 31 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 54 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 686,833 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 412,911. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 20,000 and 37,023 in purchases and sales respectively.

ARNZEN APRIL S, a SVP, Human Resources at the company, sold 4,400 shares worth $240900.0 at $54.75 per share on Feb 25. The SVP, Human Resources had earlier sold another 4,441 MU shares valued at $199845.0 on Mar 26. The shares were sold at $45.00 per share. ARNZEN APRIL S (SVP, Human Resources) sold 4,400 shares at $60.00 per share on Jan 24 for a total of $264000.0 while Poppen Joel L, (SVP, Legal Affairs, General) sold 20,000 shares on Jan 07 for $1.14 million with each share fetching $56.97.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), on the other hand, is trading around $51.88 with a market cap of $235.32B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $63.39 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.82 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 177 times at Intel Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 90 times and accounting for 923,922 shares. Insider sales totaled 447,898 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 87 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.05M shares after the latest sales, with 94.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.80% with a share float percentage of 4.27B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intel Corporation having a total of 3,256 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 361.02 million shares worth more than $21.61 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 302.73 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.12 billion and represent 7.08% of shares outstanding.