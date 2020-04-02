Heat Check: NIKE Inc. (NKE) Vs. Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) shares are -21.79% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.24% or -$3.51 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -21.79% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.28% and -12.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 25, 2020, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the NKE stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 30, 2020. 33 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the NKE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 33 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 24 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $79.23 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $92.58. The forecasts give the NIKE Inc. stock a price target range of $125.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $72.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.62% or -10.04%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 32.20% in the current quarter to $0.24, down from the $0.62 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.64, up 0.40% from $2.49 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $1.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.85 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 65 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,816,243 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,548,077. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 675,039 and 464,211 in purchases and sales respectively.

ROGERS JOHN W JR, a Director at the company, bought 2,500 shares worth $210543.0 at $84.22 per share on Mar 26. The Director had earlier sold another 24,000 NKE shares valued at $2.0 million on Mar 27. The shares were sold at $83.21 per share. PARKER MARK G (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) sold 165,000 shares at $90.95 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $15.01 million while Matheson Monique S., (EVP: HR) sold 8,500 shares on Jan 22 for $892500.0 with each share fetching $105.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), on the other hand, is trading around $13.45 with a market cap of $9.66B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $28.72 and spell out a more modest performance – a 53.17% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.76 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 82 times at Fifth Third Bancorp over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 656,929 shares. Insider sales totaled 483,121 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 54 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -26.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.07M shares after the latest sales, with 29.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.90% with a share float percentage of 709.06M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fifth Third Bancorp having a total of 1,063 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 71.36 million shares worth more than $2.19 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 10.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 61.83 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.9 billion and represent 8.69% of shares outstanding.