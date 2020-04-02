Heat Check: Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Vs. WestRock Company (WRK)

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE: PAGP) shares are -71.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.28% or -$0.24 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -71.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.43% and -61.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, Stifel recommended the PAGP stock is a Hold, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 24, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the PAGP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.37 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.45. The forecasts give the Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock a price target range of $26.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 79.35% or -7.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -28.60% in the current quarter to $0.42, down from the $0.92 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.39, down -7.80% from $2.65 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.21 and $0.46. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.58 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 686,973 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 15,080,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 471,787 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

SINNOTT ROBERT V, a Director at the company, bought 75,000 shares worth $255750.0 at $3.41 per share on Mar 18. The Director had earlier bought another 100,000 PAGP shares valued at $380000.0 on Mar 18. The shares were bought at $3.80 per share. SINNOTT ROBERT V (Director) bought 25,000 shares at $4.90 per share on Mar 17 for a total of $122500.0 while SINNOTT ROBERT V, (Director) bought 25,000 shares on Mar 16 for $147250.0 with each share fetching $5.89.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK), on the other hand, is trading around $26.71 with a market cap of $7.03B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $42.92 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.77% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 55 times at WestRock Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 42 times and accounting for 575,211 shares. Insider sales totaled 387,428 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 29.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.92M shares after the latest sales, with 7.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.60% with a share float percentage of 254.51M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WestRock Company having a total of 865 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.54 million shares worth more than $1.27 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 27.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.17 billion and represent 10.51% of shares outstanding.