Heat Check: State Street Corporation (STT) Vs. United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) shares are -36.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.39% or -$2.87 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +19.71% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -41.32% down YTD and -36.28% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.07% and -23.46% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 05, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the STT stock is a Hold, while earlier, Keefe Bruyette had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on April 01, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the STT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $50.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $73.47. The forecasts give the State Street Corporation stock a price target range of $100.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $50.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.6% or -0.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.20% in the current quarter to $1.42, up from the $1.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.32, down -0.90% from $6.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.97 and $1.8. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.97 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 53 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 75 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 671,408 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 337,615. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 490,513 and 126,051 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kuritzkes Andrew P, a EVP and Chief Risk Officer at the company, sold 6,942 shares worth $539602.0 at $77.73 per share on Feb 18. The EVP and Chief Risk Officer had earlier sold another 11,861 STT shares valued at $793941.0 on Feb 28. The shares were sold at $66.94 per share. Erickson Andrew (Executive Vice President) sold 763 shares at $78.17 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $59644.0 while AMBROSIUS JOERG, (Executive Vice President) sold 2,500 shares on Nov 29 for $187700.0 with each share fetching $75.08.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS), on the other hand, is trading around $90.39 with a market cap of $79.39B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $118.57 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.77% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.49 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UPS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $13.51 billion. This represented a 34.31% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $20.57 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.12 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.52 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $57.86 billion from $53.28 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $503.0 million while total current assets were at $17.1 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $8.64 billion, significantly lower than the $12.71 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.26 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at United Parcel Service Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 158,120 shares. Insider sales totaled 81,863 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 77.26k shares after the latest sales, with 18.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United Parcel Service Inc. having a total of 2,028 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 56.56 million shares worth more than $6.62 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 44.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.17 billion and represent 6.29% of shares outstanding.