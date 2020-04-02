Heat Check: Switch Inc. (SWCH) Vs. CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE)

Switch Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) shares are -4.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.36% or -$0.34 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +36.80% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -20.97% down YTD and -4.93% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.45% and -2.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 15, 2018, Raymond James recommended the SWCH stock is a Strong Buy, while earlier, Berenberg had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 08, 2019. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the SWCH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.09 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.85. The forecasts give the Switch Inc. stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 35.95% or 6.07%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.05, up from the $0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.23, up 11.80% from $0.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.29 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 92 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 56,715,641 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 72,258,524. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 534,132 and 1,450,250 in purchases and sales respectively.

BORDEN MICHAEL DAVID, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 75,000 shares worth $883133.0 at $11.78 per share on Mar 17. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 75,000 SWCH shares valued at $883133.0 on Mar 17. The shares were sold at $11.78 per share. Borden Teresa A. (Chief Construction Officer) sold 75,000 shares at $11.78 per share on Mar 17 for a total of $883125.0 while BORDEN MICHAEL DAVID, (10% Owner) sold 50,000 shares on Mar 13 for $609075.0 with each share fetching $12.18.

CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), on the other hand, is trading around $35.74 with a market cap of $12.41B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $58.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.01% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.93 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CBRE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.07 billion. This represented a 84.93% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $7.12 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.88 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.14 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $16.2 billion from $15.04 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.22 billion, significantly higher than the $1.13 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $929.87 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 49 times at CBRE Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 456,828 shares. Insider sales totaled 300,773 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 32 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.52M shares after the latest sales, with 23.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.50% with a share float percentage of 332.22M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CBRE Group Inc. having a total of 820 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 51.28 million shares worth more than $2.54 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 22.98 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.14 billion and represent 6.83% of shares outstanding.