Heat Check: TELUS Corporation (TU) Vs. China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG)

By Andrew Francis

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) shares are -20.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.15% or -$0.34 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -20.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.46% and -17.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 30, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the TU stock is a Buy, while earlier, National Bank Financial had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on February 14, 2020. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.44. The forecasts give the TELUS Corporation stock a price target range of $21.88 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.19. The two limits represent an upside potential of 29.43% or -1.65%.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG), on the other hand, is trading around $0.34 with a market cap of $6.33M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at China Recycling Energy Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.12M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 28.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.00% with a share float percentage of 12.75M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Recycling Energy Corporation having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company.

