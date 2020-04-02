Heat Check: Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) Vs. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares are -69.18% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -20.06% or -$0.09 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -69.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -29.65% and -27.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.34 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.00. The forecasts give the Therapix Biosciences Ltd. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 98.11% or 98.11%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 40.70% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC), on the other hand, is trading around $17.03 with a market cap of $2.29B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.07% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.67 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Lattice Semiconductor Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 454,214 shares. Insider sales totaled 381,058 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.19M shares after the latest sales, with 23.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 133.23M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lattice Semiconductor Corporation having a total of 326 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.05 million shares worth more than $307.29 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 12.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $235.43 million and represent 9.16% of shares outstanding.